Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,948 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $440.39. 1,196,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,362,889. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $447.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.54.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

