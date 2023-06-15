Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,326,000 after buying an additional 91,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $324.14. 150,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,872. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $327.42. The company has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.