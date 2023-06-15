Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $124.85. 5,972,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,125,627. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.94. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $125.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

