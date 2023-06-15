Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.2% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,157,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,478,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 244,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $3,324,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $6.68 on Thursday, hitting $454.40. 489,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $431.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $456.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $413.90 and its 200 day moving average is $369.76.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

