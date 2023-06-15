Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

PYPL traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.18. 2,368,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,563,023. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

