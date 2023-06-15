Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.61 on Thursday, reaching $123.72. 17,438,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,343,914. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average is $86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.23 billion, a PE ratio of 553.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.