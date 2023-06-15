Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 5,361 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Southern Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

