Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 7,578 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

CVS traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $68.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,391,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

