Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 12,780,145 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 12.82% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $3,636,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 529,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,760,000. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 959,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 120,901 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $36.39. 372,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,977. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

