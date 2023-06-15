Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,727,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.53% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $523,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 475,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,831,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,205,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,261,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.45. 520,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,961. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

