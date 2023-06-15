Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,885,673 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,864,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885,673 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $77,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,802,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,999 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,280,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after acquiring an additional 869,086 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,292,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,643,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,529,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,500,000 after acquiring an additional 637,331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGGR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 143,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,738. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

