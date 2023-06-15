Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 267,243 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,243 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 1.01% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $338,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,330 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,793,000 after purchasing an additional 438,697 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,537,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,999. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.28 and its 200-day moving average is $144.81. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

