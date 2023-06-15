Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,398,930 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.36% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $148,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,824. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1952 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.