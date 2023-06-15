Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 691,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $104,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.59. The stock had a trading volume of 293,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,081. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

