Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $130.74 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,809,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,851 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 4.68% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $130,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,856,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,461,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,077,000 after acquiring an additional 545,292 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,283,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,284,000 after acquiring an additional 332,395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,162,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,200,000 after acquiring an additional 324,803 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,000 after acquiring an additional 282,975 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.83. 31,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,879. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

