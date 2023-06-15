Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $85.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,488 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $85,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.78. 7,897,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,335,934. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.94 and a 200-day moving average of $180.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

