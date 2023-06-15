Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,686,994 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686,994 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 8.32% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $90,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,443,000.

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $24.31. 71,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,277. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

