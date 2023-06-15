Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 311,842 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 233.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,842 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $197,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

MDY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $469.91. The company had a trading volume of 269,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,038. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.28. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.