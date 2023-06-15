Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.25% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $68,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $71.56. The stock had a trading volume of 210,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $69.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

