Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 8,271 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.67% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $62,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000.

VOT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.49. 31,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,139. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $209.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.02 and its 200 day moving average is $190.37.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

