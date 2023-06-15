Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NCLH. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,678,000 after buying an additional 863,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,716,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,983,000 after buying an additional 77,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,503,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,627,000 after purchasing an additional 169,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,885,000 after buying an additional 196,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

