Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVR) Short Interest Down 56.5% in May

Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nova Vision Acquisition Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVVR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,181. Nova Vision Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

Get Nova Vision Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova Vision Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Nova Vision Acquisition by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 597,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 112,209 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 628,761 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.