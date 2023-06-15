Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.45-5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.33.

NUE stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.18. 1,020,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,097. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nucor by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,946,000 after purchasing an additional 272,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

