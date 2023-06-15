Numeraire Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.23 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $11.61 or 0.00045507 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $72.72 million and $2.23 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,873,057 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,261,379 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

