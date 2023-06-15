Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:NUMIF) versus ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Critical Comparison

Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Rating) and ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Numinus Wellness and ATI Physical Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Numinus Wellness 0 0 1 0 3.00 ATI Physical Therapy 0 3 0 0 2.00

Numinus Wellness presently has a consensus price target of C$0.50, indicating a potential upside of 214.62%. ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus price target of $1.59, indicating a potential upside of 697.74%. Given ATI Physical Therapy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ATI Physical Therapy is more favorable than Numinus Wellness.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

89.6% of ATI Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of ATI Physical Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Numinus Wellness and ATI Physical Therapy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Numinus Wellness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ATI Physical Therapy $635.67 million 0.06 -$492.38 million ($1.97) -0.10

Numinus Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATI Physical Therapy.

Profitability

This table compares Numinus Wellness and ATI Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Numinus Wellness N/A N/A N/A ATI Physical Therapy -58.71% -50.07% -5.32%

Summary

Numinus Wellness beats ATI Physical Therapy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Numinus Wellness

Numinus Wellness, Inc engages in the development of psychedelic-centered therapeutic products and services. It operates through the following segments: Numinus Bioscience, Numinus Health, Mindspace, and Corporate. The Numinus Bioscience segment extracts natural Psilocybe and other psychoactive fungi species, and develops proprietary processes and products. The Numinus Health segment offers the therapeutic use of psychedelics in accordance with regulatory approvals to deliver additional health and wellness solutions to the market. The Mindspace segment provides clinic services with a focus evidence-based approaches to mental health, which delivers health and wellness solutions to the Quebec market. The company was founded on June 26, 1962 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs. It also provides ATI worksite solutions comprising injury prevention programs, work-related injury assessment services, wellness offerings, and consultations for employers; proprietary electronic medical records (EMR) integration, caseload management, and continuing education in progressive therapies; and sports medicine, including onsite sports physical therapy, clinical evaluation and diagnosis, immediate and emergency care, nutrition programs, and concussion management services. The company offers outpatient physical therapy services under the ATI Physical Therapy name. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

