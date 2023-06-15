Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 139.0% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JGH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,327. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after buying an additional 349,587 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 371,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 50,553 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 279,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 91,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

