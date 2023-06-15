Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 194.7% from the May 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NUV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 70,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,864. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,470,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 85,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,669,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 341,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,728,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 241,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,276,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 79,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 923,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

