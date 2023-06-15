Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 194.7% from the May 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NUV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 70,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,864. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.39.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.