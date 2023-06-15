NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 15,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 29,655 shares.The stock last traded at $10.52 and had previously closed at $10.49.

NWTN Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWTN

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NWTN during the first quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWTN Company Profile

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology.

