NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.18

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.18 and traded as high as $36.75. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 21,727 shares traded.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

