NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.18

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.18 and traded as high as $36.75. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 21,727 shares traded.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (SRV)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.