NYM Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. One NYM token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NYM has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. NYM has a total market cap of $63.58 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About NYM

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 473,039,795.708321 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.19430808 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $10,207,953.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

