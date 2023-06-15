Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Securities

SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OCS. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oculis in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Oculis in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oculis in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Oculis Price Performance
Shares of OCS opened at $11.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.04. Oculis has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $13.95.
About Oculis
Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.
