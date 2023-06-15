OLD Republic International Corp Has $59.56 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.9% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $59,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.07. 658,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,091,052. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.38 and its 200 day moving average is $173.50. The firm has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

