OLD Republic International Corp Sells 10,000 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 1.7% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.16% of Cummins worth $53,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cummins by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $235.77. The stock had a trading volume of 128,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,241. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

