OLO (NYSE:OLO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

OLO Stock Performance

NYSE:OLO remained flat at $7.37 during trading hours on Thursday. 794,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,480. OLO has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

Insider Activity

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.79 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OLO will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,690 shares of company stock worth $143,378. Corporate insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OLO by 185.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 3,453,136 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in OLO by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after buying an additional 1,975,221 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 14,892,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,525,000 after buying an additional 1,727,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OLO by 35.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,525,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Further Reading

