OMG Network (OMG) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.84 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 18% against the dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $76.64 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00034038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000727 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.