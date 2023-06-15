One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) vs. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX) Head-To-Head Review

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) and One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of One Stop Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of One Stop Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and One Stop Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A One Stop Systems -4.45% -7.09% -5.47%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.00 57.86 One Stop Systems $72.42 million 0.86 -$2.23 million ($0.15) -20.40

This table compares Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and One Stop Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than One Stop Systems. One Stop Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and One Stop Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A One Stop Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

One Stop Systems has a consensus price target of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 41.61%. Given One Stop Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe One Stop Systems is more favorable than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a portable, solar-powered, and wide-area security device; ROSA-P, a switched-powered security and safety solution; RADDOG, a security industry's purpose-built mobile robot dog; ROSS, a software solution which enables millions of IP security cameras; and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle. In addition, it offers RADGuard, a customer-facing software; RADSOC, a security operations center; RADPMC, a property management center; RAD Mobile SOC; RAD Light My Way; RAD-dogs; AVA, an autonomous access control / vehicle access device; and RIO, a portable solar-powered and wide-area security devices. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. in August 2018. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. was founded in 2016 is based in Ferndale, Michigan.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs. The company also offers ruggedized mobile tablets and handhelds that meet the specialized requirement for devices deployed at the edge in a diverse set of environmental conditions. It sells its products to multinational companies, governmental agencies, military contractors, and technology providers through its website, web store, direct sales team, and original equipment manufacturer focused sales, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

