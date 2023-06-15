Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has $130.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $122.22 on Monday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $329.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.94.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 303.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Oracle by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

