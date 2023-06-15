Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,696 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up about 1.6% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $20,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,457. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average is $82.26.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

