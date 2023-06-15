Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 191.3% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Otsuka Trading Up 2.0 %

Otsuka stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.28. 16,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,741. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTSKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Otsuka from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Otsuka from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the pharmaceuticals business. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

