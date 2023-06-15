Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shares Up 0.5%

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.76. 58,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 152,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $697.68 million, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72.
Institutional Trading of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 406,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 34,476 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 51,810 shares during the last quarter.
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.
