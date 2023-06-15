Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of ECOW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,478. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.44% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

