Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) Critical Contrast

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Packaging Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Eightco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Packaging Co. of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Eightco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Packaging Co. of America and Eightco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Packaging Co. of America 11.61% 25.59% 12.01% Eightco -218.45% -574.35% -108.36%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Packaging Co. of America $8.32 billion 1.42 $1.03 billion $10.42 12.61 Eightco $31.82 million 0.13 -$47.26 million N/A N/A

This table compares Packaging Co. of America and Eightco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Packaging Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Packaging Co. of America and Eightco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Packaging Co. of America 2 3 1 0 1.83 Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus target price of $127.29, indicating a potential downside of 3.10%. Given Packaging Co. of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Packaging Co. of America is more favorable than Eightco.

Summary

Packaging Co. of America beats Eightco on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on transportation assets, such as rail cars, and trucks. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

