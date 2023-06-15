Palouse Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,669 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

