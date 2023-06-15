Palouse Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,802. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

