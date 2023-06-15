Palouse Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.2% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 72,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

NYSE EOG opened at $110.67 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $120.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

