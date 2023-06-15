Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $10.71 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 560.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. Citigroup decreased their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

