Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $47.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 3.3% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $47,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $337.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,935,026 shares of company stock worth $647,273,318. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

