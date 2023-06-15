Palouse Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

