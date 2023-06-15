Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,137,000 after acquiring an additional 505,277 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

