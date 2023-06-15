Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,192 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 143,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

